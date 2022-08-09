BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,172 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,278 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,594. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.74%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.