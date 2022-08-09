BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 264 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after buying an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,581,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.33 and a 200 day moving average of $95.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

