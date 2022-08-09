BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 45,708 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,021. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

