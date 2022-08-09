BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $6.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $543.33. 47,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,499. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $507.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

