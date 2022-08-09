BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 42,244 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,244 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $26,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,252.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 181,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 80,316 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,170,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,989,000 after acquiring an additional 146,829 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 278,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. 2,118,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

