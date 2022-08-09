BOLT (BOLT) Trading Up 29.1% Over Last Week

BOLT (BOLT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $71,081.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,050.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00037876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00128927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00064011 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global.

BOLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

