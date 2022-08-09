Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$41.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBD.B. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.01.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$30.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -6.78. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$18.30 and a 1 year high of C$56.88.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

