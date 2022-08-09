Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $2,400.00 at Evercore ISI

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $2,400.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.34% from the stock’s previous close.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded down $9.89 on Tuesday, reaching $1,945.91. 10,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,803. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,926.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 98.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 320.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $190,990,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

