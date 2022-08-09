BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 1,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -36.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BP. TheStreet cut BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.