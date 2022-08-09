Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.38

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 52209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 760.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,206,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,839,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,148,000 after buying an additional 1,250,086 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,147,000 after buying an additional 265,193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 96,243 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 1,215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,713,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

