Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Bridgeline Digital to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. On average, analysts expect Bridgeline Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLIN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.48. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 23,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $27,940.77. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,589 shares in the company, valued at $81,419.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 51,702 shares of company stock valued at $62,797 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

