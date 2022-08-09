Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Bridgeline Digital to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. On average, analysts expect Bridgeline Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
BLIN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.48. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgeline Digital
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.