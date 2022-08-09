Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.00 million-$53.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.22 million. Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.30 EPS.

Brightcove Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $282.41 million, a PE ratio of -112.33 and a beta of 0.75. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

BCOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Brightcove from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,824,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,946,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 50,748 shares of company stock worth $323,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Brightcove by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.