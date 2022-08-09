Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,504 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,443,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,500,064,000 after buying an additional 229,114 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,175 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,596,000 after buying an additional 369,689 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,521. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

