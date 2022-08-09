Brokerages Set Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Price Target at $22.17

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Buzzi Unicem from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.00 ($18.37) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Buzzi Unicem Price Performance

BZZUY stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

