Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of BKD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 296.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,918 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Brookdale Senior Living

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

