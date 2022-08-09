Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Position Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,990,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728,199 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 1.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,130,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at $372,729,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at $372,729,551.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at $138,410,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,181 shares of company stock worth $25,559,762.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BAM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 42,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,446. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.