Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.34, but opened at $25.29. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 835 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBU. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,614,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Articles

