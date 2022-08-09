Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after acquiring an additional 258,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,062,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,134,000 after acquiring an additional 37,032 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $49,813,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 612,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,182,000 after purchasing an additional 65,781 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

