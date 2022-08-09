Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE BEP opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -77.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -246.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,466.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,134,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,850 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,153,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,078,000 after buying an additional 78,250 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

