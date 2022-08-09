BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Scotiabank

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.35 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.95 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.93.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ERE.UN traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.62. 36,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,882. The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.91 million and a P/E ratio of 6.35. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$3.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

