BTIG Research Cuts TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $37.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.92% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.
TaskUs Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.55. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08.
Institutional Trading of TaskUs
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TaskUs by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,420 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in TaskUs by 59.1% in the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs Company Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TaskUs (TASK)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.