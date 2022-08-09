BTIG Research Cuts TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $37.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.55. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TaskUs by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,420 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in TaskUs by 59.1% in the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.