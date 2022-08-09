BTIG Research Lowers Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.40.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $101.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average is $92.62.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,037,000 after acquiring an additional 655,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 152.0% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 239,866 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.3% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 681,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,673,000 after acquiring an additional 142,090 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.