Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) is Altus Wealth Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up approximately 2.8% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,973,000 after buying an additional 82,305 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,576,000 after purchasing an additional 744,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after purchasing an additional 981,803 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after buying an additional 202,327 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 982,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,421,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.85.

BLDR traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.32.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

