Burney Co. Acquires 10,843 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Burney Co. raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $290,333,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Allstate by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.33.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.91. 13,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,629. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.94 and a 200-day moving average of $127.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

