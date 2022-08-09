Burney Co. Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,022 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,464 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $9.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.46. 354,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,987,975. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

