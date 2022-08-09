Burney Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 0.8% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.18.

HCA stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $210.75. 14,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,064. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.