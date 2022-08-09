Burney Co. Grows Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. CarGurus comprises 0.9% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $18,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,775,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 34,933 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARG traded down $5.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 71,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,579. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

