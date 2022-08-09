Burney Co. Has $10.54 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $7.40 on Tuesday, hitting $194.44. 70,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,241. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.53.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

