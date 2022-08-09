Burney Co. Has $9.24 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $309.85. 16,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,267. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

