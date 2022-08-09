Burney Co. Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,011 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

COF traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,971. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.11. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,499,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,499,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,996 shares of company stock worth $8,873,322. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

