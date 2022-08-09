Burney Co. Sells 168 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Burney Co. cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in VeriSign by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.75. 7,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,389. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.