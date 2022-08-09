Burney Co. Sells 877 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after buying an additional 26,996 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $4.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.80. 23,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,482. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

