BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-$3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.63. 699,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,552. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 151.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 443,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after acquiring an additional 281,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 110.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 269,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

