BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $3.08-3.23 EPS.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

