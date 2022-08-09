Bytom Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Bytom has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $21.76 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00255644 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,764,022,050 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.