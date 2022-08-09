Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.17 and last traded at C$22.87. Approximately 20,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 8,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.13.

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.87. The stock has a market cap of C$263.49 million and a P/E ratio of 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

About Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO)

(Get Rating)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.