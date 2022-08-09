Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $22.33

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.33, but opened at $20.96. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $558.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

