Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and $37,502.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,714.85 or 0.07341174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00155655 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000471 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

