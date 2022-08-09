Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target to $41.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. Digi International has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digi International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 59,116 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

