Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target to $41.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Stephens began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.33.
Shares of DGII stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. Digi International has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digi International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 59,116 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
