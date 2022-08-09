Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 9,908 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.63. 29,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,306. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average of $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

