Canandaigua National Corp Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,479 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.76. 115,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596,182. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average is $165.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.