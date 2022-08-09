Canandaigua National Corp Has $2.30 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 35.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.58. 156,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,530,174. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

