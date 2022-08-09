Canandaigua National Corp Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 24,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

TMO traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $580.78. 13,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $549.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $227.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,994 shares of company stock worth $29,033,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.