Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

American Express Stock Up 0.6 %

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,976. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day moving average of $168.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

