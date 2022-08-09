Canandaigua National Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. UBS Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

NYSE TRV traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $162.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,370. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

