Canandaigua National Corp Sells 2,968 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

HON stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.37. The stock had a trading volume of 53,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,392. The firm has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $234.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

