Canandaigua National Corp Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 521,295 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

LLY traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.26. The company had a trading volume of 34,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,060. The stock has a market cap of $288.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

