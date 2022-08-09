Canandaigua National Corp Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $76.58. The stock had a trading volume of 119,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,738. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. The company has a market cap of $204.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

