Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Lowered by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $528,618,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $107.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.11. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,499,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,499,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,322 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

