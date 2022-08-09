Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Capital Properties stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 million, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of -0.04. Capital Properties has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32.

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; leases the undeveloped parcels of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

